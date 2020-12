Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 21:16 Hits: 0

President Trump has doubled down on his threat to veto the annual defense policy bill with a pair of late-night tweets that called out the Republican Senate Armed Services Committee chairman.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/oc37HaalIJg/