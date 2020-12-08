Bumps in the road for $908 billion bipartisan COVID-19 aid deal

Articles

The $908 billion bipartisan plan for COVID-19 aid, which left many optimistic of a deal last week, is now being held up again over the fine print. Among the chief concerns for both parties are liability protections for businesses and state and local aid. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt discuss where the parties stand on the issues holding up COVID-19 aid and when we could expect a deal.

