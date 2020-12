Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 15:19 Hits: 2

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, now a member of the Pfizer board of directors, said Tuesday that the pharmaceutical giant offered the Trump administration the chance to buy additional dose...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/529212-trump-officials-passed-on-multiple-offers-to-buy-more-pfizer-vaccine