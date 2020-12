Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 15:11 Hits: 6

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Tuesday rebuked President Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the election, calling it an “attempted coup.”“This is an attempt to overthrow our government. You may not call it a coup, but this is an attempted...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/529207-clyburn-blasts-trump-calling-state-officials-on-election-results-as-attempted