Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 14:30 Hits: 6

A self-pardon would potentially position President Trump to evade prosecution for federal crimes committed in or prior to taking office, but he likely remains on the hook for obstruction of Congress as well as any state a...

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/529072-trumps-self-pardon-would-clash-with-his-impeachment