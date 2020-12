Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 12:25 Hits: 2

Given undeniable evidence, the question is no longer why so many Republicans are afraid to admit Trump lost. The real question is: How can leaders Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy allow this travesty to contin...

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/opinion/529149-press-america-love-it-or-leave-it