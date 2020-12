Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 11:01 Hits: 4

Congress is barreling toward a veto showdown with President Trump over the mammoth must-pass annual defense policy bill.The House is scheduled to take up the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Tuesday, an...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/529161-congress-dares-trump-to-veto-defense-bill