The Transition: Let’s make a deal

Congress is still in a tug of war over a possible COVID-19 aid package. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman talks about where things stand. Then we turn to CQ Roll Call health reporter Mary Ellen McIntire, who breaks down who President-elect Joe Biden wants on his team to lead the country out of the pandemic and why. Katherine Tully-McManus hosts this episode of Political Theater’s The Transition.

The Transition: Let's make a deal

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/the-transition-lets-make-a-deal/

