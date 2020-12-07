The Transition: Let’s make a deal

Articles

Congress is still in a tug of war over a possible COVID-19 aid package. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman talks about where things stand. Then we turn to CQ Roll Call health reporter Mary Ellen McIntire, who breaks down who President-elect Joe Biden wants on his team to lead the country out of the pandemic and why. Katherine Tully-McManus hosts this episode of Political Theater’s The Transition.

