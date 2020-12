Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 02:28 Hits: 6

Florida state police raided a home on Monday belonging to a scientist who created the state's COVID-19 data dashboard but was fired for what she says was her refusal to "manipulate data." Agents ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/529167-agents-raid-home-of-ousted-florida-health-scientist-who-accused-state-of