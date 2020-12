Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 00:34 Hits: 1

Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) is slated to be the next ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security. The House GOP Steering Committee tapped the New York Republican for the position on Monday evening.Katko edged out Rep. Scott...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/529153-john-katko-tapped-to-be-next-ranking-member-of-house-committee-on-homeland