Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 01:56 Hits: 7

President Trump has more than once personally called the Speaker of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives as part of his efforts to stop the state's electors from backing Joe Biden following the president-elect's victor...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/529165-trump-personally-asked-penn-gop-house-speaker-for-help-changing-election