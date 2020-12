Articles

Monday, 07 December 2020

Adam Kinzinger says he isn’t scared of President Trump.Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran and lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard, has garnered a reputation for being one of the few GOP lawmakers willing to push back on Trump. The...

