Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 14:35 Hits: 1

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to impose limitations on messaging on face masks worn by lawmakers on the House floor in a letter last week.In the letter, first obtained by the Daily Caller, Banks specifically...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/529014-house-republican-wants-restrictions-on-masks-with-messages-inbox