Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 15:42 Hits: 3

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said on Monday that he will recertify the results of the state's presidential election after a recount completed last week reaffirmed President-elect Joe Biden's victory....

