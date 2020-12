Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 16:32 Hits: 4

Ivanka Trump is sharing a photo of President Trump that shows him smiling alongside the past commanders in chief depicted on Mount Rushmore.Trump's 39-year-old daughter, a White House senior adviser, tweeted the ph...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/529040-ivanka-trump-shares-photo-of-father-on-mount-rushmore