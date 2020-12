Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 16:43 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) expressed optimism Friday that the parties will come together to secure a coronavirus relief package before Congress leaves Washington for the winter holidays.Addressing reporters in the Capitol, the Speaker said...

