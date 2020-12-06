Becerra expected to be named HHS secretary

Articles

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to become the Health and Human Services secretary next year, a source familiar with the plan confirmed late Sunday.

Becerra, a former 12-term congressman, sat on the House Ways and Means Committee and chaired the House Democratic Caucus. He left Congress to assume the role of California attorney general in 2017. As attorney general, he led a coalition of states defending the 2010 health care law in Texas v. California, the lawsuit seeking to overturn the health care law brought by conservative state officials and backed by the Trump administration. The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling in that case by the end of June.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus praised the pick, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Latinos.

“As Attorney General, Becerra led the charge to defend the Affordable Care Act, lower prescription drug costs, and protect immigrant families,” Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, the group’s chairman, said in a statement. “We welcome the news of Becerra’s nomination, and the CHC is encouraging President-Elect Biden to appoint five Latinos in the Cabinet, including Latinas in prominent positions.”

Beccera will face the daunting task of continuing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of a poor performance by the United States when compared to other industrialized nations.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is set to continue advising Biden on the COVID-19 pandemic. He said last week he agreed to remain in his role and serve as Biden’s chief medical adviser.

Politico also reported that Rochelle Walensky, the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, would be asked to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Biden team on Friday did not rule out keeping some Trump officials in their roles, as the Obama administration did with Defense Secretary Robert Gates in 2009. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, was referenced as one official the Biden team may consider keeping in her role.

Becerra left Congress to return to California and lead an agency where he worked as a deputy attorney general from 1987 to 1990. His current tenure at the helm was marked by an aggressive approach challenging Trump administration regulations in dozens of lawsuits involving health care, environmental protection, immigration, education, gun control and other social policy issues.

Becerra’s mother was born in Mexico and immigrated to the United States after marrying his father.

While in Congress, Becerra rose with the support of his California Democratic colleague Nancy Pelosi to become the highest-ranking Latino on Capitol Hill during his stint leading the caucus in the 114th Congress. He is the first Latino to hold the office of California attorney general.

