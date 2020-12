Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 03:20 Hits: 10

Dozens of people gathered outside the home of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) on Saturday night, protesting Michigan's certification of the election that gave the state's electoral votes to Democratic Presi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/528993-dozens-of-protesters-gathered-outside-home-of-michigan-elections