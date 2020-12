Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 23:54 Hits: 6

A Michigan pastor is facing backlash following a sermon he gave last month in which he told his congregation to contract COVID-19 to "get it over with." According to ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/528915-michigan-pastor-facing-backlash-after-encouraging-churchgoers-to