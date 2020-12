Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020

Democrats are betting big that Sen. David Perdue's (R-Ga.) controversial record of trading stocks throughout the coronavirus pandemic are going to hurt him in the Georgia special election scheduled for Jan. 5.

