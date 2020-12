Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 21:22 Hits: 1

House Democrats on Thursday voted to elect Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.) to be the next Agriculture Committee chairman, making him the first Black lawmaker in the chamber’s history to hold the position. Scott will take over in January from Rep....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/528655-rep-scott-wins-house-agriculture-committee-gavel