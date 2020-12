Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 21:51 Hits: 2

President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday he does not believe the coronavirus vaccine should be mandatory but added that he will strongly encourage Americans "to do the right thing.""I don't think it should be mandat...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/528834-biden-coronavirus-vaccine-should-not-be-mandatory