Cats and cannabis: Congressional Hits and Misses

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

“This week is only about cats and cannabis,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy lamented Thursday, in reference to the chamber voting on the “Tiger King” bill and a bill to decriminalize marijuana.

Meanwhile, Rep. Josh Gottheimer got a height-assist from Sen. Bill Cassidy and there were tearful goodbyes for Sens. Lamar Alexander and Michael “The Accountant” Enzi.

