The Transition: Congress is racing to finish must-pass bills before the new year

As the holiday season is upon us, so too is a time-honored tradition — Congress working at the last minute to move must-pass bills. CQ Roll Call’s Jim Saksa talks with budget tracker David Lerman on the latest on appropriations and a COVID-19 relief package.

