Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 20:32 Hits: 1

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Friday said arguments against legalizing marijuana are increasingly unpopular, urging members of his party to switch their positions. Gaetz was one of five Republicans to vote for the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/528812-matt-gaetz-warns-gop-arguments-against-legalizing-marijuana-increasingly-unpopular