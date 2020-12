Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 01:36 Hits: 6

A 20-year-old campaign aideĀ to Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) died Friday in a car crash in Georgia ahead of Loeffler's campaign rally with Vice President Pence.The campaign staffer, identified asĀ Harrison Deal, w...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/528869-young-aide-to-sen-kelly-loeffler-dies-in-car-crash