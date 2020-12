Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 15:47 Hits: 1

House Democrats used an app called Markup ERVS to cast votes in the caucus’ first-ever virtual leadership elections, a spokesperson for House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) confirmed Friday. Democrats had previously...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/528752-house-democrats-use-markup-app-for-leadership-contest-voting