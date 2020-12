Articles

The election lawsuits must be Trump's worst nightmare. They have turned him into a two-time sore loser, once at the polls and then in the courts, and made him look ridiculous.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/528683-how-trumps-election-lawsuits-became-his-worst-nightmare