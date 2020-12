Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 14:17 Hits: 2

Two CNBC hosts got into an extraordinary early morning fight over COVID-19 restrictions and masks on Friday during a discussion over how restaurants are being devastated by the pandemic.Rick Santelli, a CNBC person...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/528739-cnbc-fight-on-covid-19-restrictions-blows-up-on-air