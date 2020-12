Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 18:37 Hits: 9

The House on Friday passed sweeping legislation that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, the first time either chamber of Congress has voted to legalize cannabis.The measure, the ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/528787-house-passes-sweeping-reform-bill-to-decriminalize-marijuana