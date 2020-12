Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 20:57 Hits: 7

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) on Thursday was elected the next chair of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) — a position she called an “honor of a lifetime.”Beatty will serve as the 27th chair of the caucus, which was founded in 1971. Currently the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/528636-joyce-beatty-elected-the-next-chair-of-the-congressional-black-caucus