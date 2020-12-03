The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Breaking the ‘pale and male’ barrier

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0

Former Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley has usually been the only African American, female diplomat in the room. It’s a reflection, she tells Mary C. Curtis, of how few Black women — or women in general — are senior diplomats. Abercrombie-Winstanley makes the case for diversity in national security, talks about her role in creating the organization Leadership Council for Women in National Security and why she is hopeful that change is on the horizon.

Show Notes:

The post Breaking the ‘pale and male’ barrier appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/equal-time/breaking-the-pale-and-male-barrier/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version