Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 13:00 Hits: 0

Former Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley has usually been the only African American, female diplomat in the room. It’s a reflection, she tells Mary C. Curtis, of how few Black women — or women in general — are senior diplomats. Abercrombie-Winstanley makes the case for diversity in national security, talks about her role in creating the organization Leadership Council for Women in National Security and why she is hopeful that change is on the horizon.

Show Notes:

The post Breaking the ‘pale and male’ barrier appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/equal-time/breaking-the-pale-and-male-barrier/