Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Thursday won the contest to lead the House Democrats’ campaign arm in the next Congress, defeating Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) for the tough job of steering the party into what promises to be a difficult...

