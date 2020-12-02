Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 20:11 Hits: 1

Jim Bendat has literally written the book on our Inauguration Day traditions and history.

And one thing he is pretty confident of predicting: Between President Donald Trump’s propensity for antics and the ongoing pandemic, the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden is going to be one we’ll remember. He joins us on this special episode of the Political Theater podcast.

Show Notes:

The post The Transition: Inauguration 2021 — things could get weird appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/the-transition-inauguration-2021-it-could-get-weird/