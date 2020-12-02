The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Transition: Inauguration 2021 — things could get weird

Jim Bendat has literally written the book on our Inauguration Day traditions and history.

And one thing he is pretty confident of predicting: Between President Donald Trump’s propensity for antics and the ongoing pandemic, the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden is going to be one we’ll remember. He joins us on this special episode of the Political Theater podcast.

Show Notes:

