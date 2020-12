Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 20:32 Hits: 1

Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) on Wednesday announced his candidacy to serve as the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee in the next Congress. Katko currently serves as the ranking member of the committee’s cybersecurity...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/528431-katko-announces-run-to-serve-as-top-republican-on-house-homeland-security