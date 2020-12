Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 23:16 Hits: 1

Reps. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) and Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) are facing off for the chairmanship of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, with the contest for the gavel going to a caucus-wide vote on Thursday.Meeks won the endorsement of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/528480-battle-heats-up-for-house-foreign-affairs-gavel