Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks (Ala.) on Wednesday told reporters that he plans to challenge the Electoral College votes when Congress meets to certify the election for President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 6. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/528446-mo-brooks-planning-to-challenge-electoral-college-votes