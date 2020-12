Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 23:02 Hits: 7

The list of Republicans who are breaking with President Trump over his wild assertions about widespread voter fraud and acknowledging the reality of President-elect Joe Biden's election win is growing longer....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/528476-list-of-republicans-breaking-with-trump-grows-longer