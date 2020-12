Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 01:50 Hits: 9

Attorneys L. Lin Wood and Sidney Powell reportedly urged Georgia voters this week not to vote in the pivotal Senate runoff elections in January until their votes areĀ "secure," with Wood specifically telling people not to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/528508-pro-trump-attorneys-tell-georgians-not-to-vote-in-runoff-until-votes-are