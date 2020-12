Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 17:36

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Wednesday that he's aiming for the chamber to finish its work for the year by next Friday to give lawmakers enough time to quarantine and avoid potentially infecting their families with COVID-19, which...

