Republicans pick McMorris Rodgers to lead party at Energy and Commerce

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 20:12 Hits: 10

House Republicans tapped Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) on Wednesday to lead the party on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, making her the first woman to hold a leadership role at the committee that has sweeping authority over the nation’s health care, technology, environmental and energy policy.

McMorris Rodgers beat Reps. Michael Burgess (R-Texas) and Bob Latta (R-Ohio) to win the position, a spokesperson for House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy confirmed. The selections must still be ratified by the entire Republican conference later this week, a move that is typically a formality. She will replace retiring Energy and Commerce ranking member Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.).

With her selection by the House Republican Steering Committee, McMorris Rodgers is expected to continue her embrace of technological innovation to combat climate change, a far more narrow approach than Democrats on the committee are expected to take.

“Representative McMorris Rodgers is an experienced leader who understands that we must balance America’s energy needs with reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Quill Robinson, vice president of government affairs with the center-right American Conservation Coalition. “She represents the future of the Republican Party on the issue of climate change.”

McMorris Rodgers, an eastern Washington lawmaker, has championed hydropower, which accounts for more than two-thirds of all electricity generation in the state, and called for free-market innovation to address climate change, echoing a rhetorical shift of other senior GOP leaders on the committee.

“Building a clean energy future doesn’t happen without prioritizing the continued development of hydroelectric energy resources,” McMorris Rodgers said at the introduction of a hydropower bill, H.R. 7410 (116), this summer.

In a December 2019 op-ed for Fox News, McMorris Rodgers wrote addressing climate change “won’t come from one single piece of legislation, but from many free-market solutions” and the issue should “no longer be partisan — or generational.”

She’s unlikely to win much praise from environmental advocates, boasting just a 4 percent lifetime score from the League of Conservation Voters. Green groups slammed McMorris Rodgers when she was a finalist to lead the Interior Department in 2016, and she routinely opposed Obama-era EPA regulations.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/12/02/republican-cathy-mcmorris-rodgers-energy-commerce-committee-442253