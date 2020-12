Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 15:11 Hits: 3

Former President Obama suggests in a new interview that the Democratic Party should give younger voices like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) a bigger platform regardless of ideology."The Democratic National...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/528329-obama-says-democrats-should-make-sure-ocasio-cortez-has-a-platform