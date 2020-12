Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 12:20 Hits: 4

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) hit back at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) after he criticized her tenure in the House in the latest spat between the progressive and centrist lawmakers.“I find it amusing when politicians try to diminish...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/528303-ocasio-cortez-hits-back-after-manchin-criticism