The Transition: Congress begins decorating its end-of-year legislative tree

Congress is very good at putting off its most important business until the end of the year.

The current spending measure funding the government expires on December 11. And with the economy starting to show signs of strain, lawmakers are offering their own proposals for a COVID-19 relief package that they hope to pass in the coming days. The two big ticket items might end up in one big year-end measure. But a lot could happen before we get there.

Show Notes:

