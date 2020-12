Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 23:38 Hits: 2

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating a potentially criminal scheme involving paying a bribe to people either in or affiliated with the White House in exchange for an unknown person receiving a presidential par...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/528260-justice-department-investigating-potential-bribery-scheme-to-obtain