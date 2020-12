Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 01:29 Hits: 5

A government watchdog group is suing President Trump, his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, and the White House to prevent the deletion of official emails and WhatsApp messages before they can be archived. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/528282-trump-kushner-white-house-sued-by-watchdog-to-prevent-illegal