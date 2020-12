Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 03:01 Hits: 8

An Arizona coronavirus patient's story went viral this week after the 23-year-old experienced a mini-stroke due to COVID-19.Riley Behrens, of Tempe, Ariz., tweeted a thread Sunday evening detaili...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/528298-arizona-coronavirus-patients-story-goes-viral-im-23-years-old-and-i-just