Nominee for White House OMB, Neera Tanden, comes under fire by GOP

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 15:40 Hits: 4

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Neera Tanden to be White House budget director. She would be the first woman of color to oversee the Office of Management and Budget. As a former Clinton aide and president of the Center for American Progress, Tanden is stirring up opposition from the GOP and even the far left, and she just may be the first Biden nominee to have an uphill battle to get confirmed. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman discuss why that is, where she lands on the political spectrum and more.

