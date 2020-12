Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 13:59 Hits: 4

Former President Obama says it was a major "screwup" of his administration that he failed to honor Dolly Parton with the Presidential Medal of Freedom."That's a mistake. I'm shocked," Obama said Monday on CBS's "Th...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/528103-obama-says-dolly-parton-not-getting-medal-of-freedom-was