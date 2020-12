Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 16:12 Hits: 8

Rudy Giuliani has discussed the possibility with President Trump that Giuliani could receive a presidential pardon, according to a report in The New York Times.The Times ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/528131-giuliani-has-discussed-possible-pardon-with-trump-report